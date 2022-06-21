Georgia Official: State's Election Went Smoothly, Results Were Accurate

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was questioned about the administration and results of the November 2020 election in Georgia on Tuesday and testified that the state's election was administered smoothly and its results were accurate.

Georgia’s election was tabulated by machine, audited and hand-recounted, and tabulated by machine again, he testified.

“Three counts, all remarkably close, which showed that President (Donald) Trump did come up short,” Raffensperger testified.

Schiff questioned Raffensperger, who recently won re-election, about a phone call with the then-president when he pressured the Georgia official to recount election votes in hopes to "find" additional votes for Trump.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Georgia's Deputy Secretary of State Gabe Sterling also testified, saying despite his office's efforts to debunk lies being perpetuated by Trump allies, his team was utterly unable to get through to many Trump supporters.

“The problem you have is you’re getting into people’s hearts. Once you get past the heart, the facts don’t matter as much,” Sterling said, explaining how no amount of fact-checking could possibly persuade many Trump voters, who ate up the former president’s conspiracy theories, of the truth.

Raffensperger and his deputy were key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, has said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.