Dozens of men including the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot were found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting her in a historic trial that shocked France.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, who pled guilty to drugging her and inviting dozens of men to rape her while she was unconscious over the span of a decade, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the lead judge in the court in the southern town of Avignon, Roger Arata.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Another 46 other men were found guilty of rape, two of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault in the high profile case, according NBC News' British broadcasting partner Sky News. They ranged from 26 to 74 in age and all of them face the same 20-year sentence.

Around 15 had admitted to the facts, although only a handful of the men accused expressed remorse in the lead-up to their verdicts.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Pelicot listened on in the courtroom as her ex-husband's verdict was read out, with a number of other defendants also present in the room, surrounded by police officers.

With emotions expected to run high, some 200 police officers were expected to be deployed in and around the courthouse, packed with family members of the accused, spectators and journalists from around the world. More than 150 journalists were accredited to cover the trial, which many activists see as a watershed moment for women’s rights in France.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: