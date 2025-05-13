Chicago

Golfer in ICU after being struck by vehicle driving on Chicago golf course

An arrest was made in the case and charges are pending.

A 70-year-old man is in an area intensive care unit after he was struck by an SUV while playing golf at a Chicago course.

According to the Forest Preserve District of Cook County in Illinois, the man was golfing at Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Monday evening when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police received reports of the SUV driving erratically through the property, according to a press release.

"I look up and there's a car barreling down the fairway of the fourth hole. He drove in through the parking lot area, he was doing laps," witness Larry Kero told NBC Chicago.

Kero said the driver of the vehicle was displaying a knife while driving around the golf course.

"All of the sudden, the guy busts out a knife, yelling and screaming as he was driving around. It was a good eight-inch knife, he had the knife holding out the window," Kero said.

The victim in the collision was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois, where he remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by Forest Preserves Police and remains in custody as they face criminal charges in the case.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

