Good Samaritan finds two baby girls in an Indiana ditch after car was stolen

The baby girls had been left in the car seats in the cold

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

A silver Hyundai Sonata was stolen with a 4-month-old girl and 5-month-old girl in the backseat.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

A good Samaritan who went outside to grab a delivery found two infant girls who were dumped in a ditch near his Indiana home after the car they were in was stolen.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday asked for the public's help in locating a silver Hyundai Sonata that was stolen with a 4-month-old girl and a 5-month-old girl in the backseat.

About 20 minutes after police appealed for information on social media, officials shared an update that the children had been found safe and the vehicle had been located.

The good Samaritan had gone outside to collect a package when he saw two car seats, NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported. The baby girls had been left in the car seats in the cold.

The man brought the babies inside and called 911. Police confirmed that the babies were the missing girls from the stolen vehicle, the news station reported. The car was found near where the children were left.

William Young, with the Indianapolis police department, told WTHR that he could not thank the good Samaritan enough.

"It’s cold out here, who knows what would have happened if this particular individual hadn’t gone outside," he said.

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

