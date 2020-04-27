Google Launches Throwback Series Featuring Popular Past Interactive Doodles

Google wants you to stay at home and doodle. On Monday, the company revealed it was launching a series of its classic popular interactive games from its archives.

Google's Doodles transform the company logo on its main search into an illustration or interactive

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home," said the company in a statement. "In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!"

The first game in its series launching Monday is a Doodle released in 2017 celebrating 50 years of kids coding. The game developed in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Scratch platform requires players to help a bunny collect carrots by connecting blocks of computer code together.

The coding game is one of ten the company is rolling out as part of the series. Google has yet to announce which doodles are fan favorites and will be making a reappearance.

