Google Suspends Parler App Amid ‘Public Safety Threat'
Google has suspended the social media app Parler from the Google Play store due to "continued posting ... that seeks to incite ongoing violence."
In a statement, Google said it had reminded Parler for months of its policy that requires apps to moderate user-generated content. However, content seeking to incite violence has continued to be posted without moderation, according to Google.
Google's action comes after the U.S. Capitol riot over which five died when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.