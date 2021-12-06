Devin Nunes

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to Leave Congress to Lead New Trump Media Company

The San Joaquin Valley Sun previously reported that Nunes was retiring

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Al Drago/Pool via AP

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal defenders, is leaving Congress to become chief executive officer of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

The San Joaquin Valley Sun previously reported that Nunes was retiring.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Nunes, first elected in 2002 to a district in California's Central Valley, served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for four years until Democrats took control of the House following the 2018 midterm elections.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Devin NunesDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us