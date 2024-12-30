Jimmy Carter

Graphic: The 10 presidents who lived the longest — and the shortest

Calvin Coolidge was president in 1924, the year Jimmy Carter was born.

By Joe Murphy | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jimmy Carter lived longer than any other president — and by a long shot.

Carter died Sunday at 100 years, 2 months and 29 days. That’s more than five years longer than the second-oldest president, George H.W. Bush.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, others pay tribute to Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter 2 hours ago

Flags will fly at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter 4 hours ago

Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Presidents, on average, have lived to 72 years. President Joe Biden, one of four presidents born in the 1940s, is already one of the 10 longest-living presidents. He turned 82 in November.

John F. Kennedy, at 46, and James Garfield, at 49, are the shortest-lived presidents. Both were assassinated.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Carter
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us