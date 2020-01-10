Grey's Anatomy

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Veteran Cast Member Justin Chambers Leaves The Series

Chambers' last episode aired Nov. 14

By Mark Kennedy

Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Grey's Anatomy” has said goodbye to one of the long-running medical drama's original cast members — Justin Chambers.

Chambers, who played Alex Karev on the show, left last season after a 15-year run. He leaves only three other actors who have been with the series since the first episode: Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

Chambers said in a statement he has “hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.” He thanked ABC, show creator Shonda Rimes, the original cast members, the rest of the cast and crew and fans "for an extraordinary ride.”

Other actors who have left the show include Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, T.R. Knight and Isaiah Washington. “Grey's Anatomy” is ABC's No. 1 scripted drama in its 16th season.

Chambers has had roles on NBC's “Another World,” and the film “The Wedding Planner.” He won a People's Choice Award in 2017.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Grey's Anatomy
