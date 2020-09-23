Alaska

Grizzly Bear Kills Hunter in National Park in Alaska

More details, such as what occurred and the status of the bear, were not immediately clear. An investigation is pending

This July 6, 2011, file photo, shows a grizzly bear roaming near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.
AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File

A grizzly bear has killed a hunter in a national park in Alaska, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

The hunter, who was on a 10-day moose hunting trip with a friend, was killed Sunday in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, a 13.2-million-acre park in the eastern part of the state next to the Yukon in Canada, NBC News reports.

It is the first known fatal bear mauling in the history of the park, which was established in 1980, the park said in a statement.

The hunter's identity has not been released pending an investigation, the park said. No other injuries were reported.

