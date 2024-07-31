New York

US reaches plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind and 2 accomplices

The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday

By Staff and wire

New York City's World Trade Center.
Robert Giroux/Getty Images

Three Guantanamo detainees accused of plotting the September 11, 2001, terror attacks have reached plea agreements with the military, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, widely considered the mastermind of the 9/11 attack, and two accomplices are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week, the Office of Military Commissions said in a statement.

Pentagon officials declined to immediately release the terms of the plea bargain. 

The U.S. agreement with the men to enter into a plea agreement comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for al-Qaeda's attack, and more than 20 years after militants flew commandeered commercial airliners into buildings, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Terry Strada, national chairperson of a group of families of victims called 9/11 Families United, had been at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on one of many civil lawsuits when she heard news of the plea agreement.

Strada said many families have just wanted to see the men admit guilt.

“For me personally, I wanted to see a trial,” she said. “And they just took away the justice I was expecting, a trial and the punishment.”

“They were cowards when they planned the attack. And they’re cowards today,” she said.

Dozens of relatives of those killed died while awaiting resolution of the case, Strada said.

This article tagged under:

New York
