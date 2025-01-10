California Wildfires

Harris cancels final foreign trip because of California wildfires

Her decision follows a similar one made by Biden, who was due to travel this week to Rome to visit Pope Francis and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but instead stayed in Washington.

By Chris Megerian | The Associated Press

US-CALIFORNIA-POLITICS-FIRE-BIDEN

Vice President Kamala Harris is canceling the final foreign trip of her term because of the wildfires in her home state of California, her office announced on Thursday.

Her decision follows a similar one made by President Joe Biden, who was due to travel this week to Rome to visit Pope Francis and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but instead stayed in Washington.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Harris had planned to visit Singapore, Bahrain and Germany from Jan. 13 to 17. The itinerary suggested she wanted to continue playing a global role even after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20.

Firefighters have been struggling to get a handle on several blazes in the Los Angeles area.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

At a White House meeting with Biden on Thursday, Harris said wildfires will continue to be a year-round threat.

“It doesn't matter what month of the year,” she said. “We should be ready.”

Harris' own home, in the Brentwood neighborhood, is located in an evacuation zone.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresKamala Harris
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us