Trump Administration plans to pull remaining contracts with Harvard: reports

The federal government plans on ending its remaining contracts with Harvard University in Cambridge, NBC News reported, citing a letter being sent to federal agencies on Tuesday.

This would be a blow worth about $100 million to the Cambridge Ivy league, according to the New York Times, which was the first to report the development.

The General Services Administration is expected to send a letter out to federal agencies asking them to identify contracts they have with Harvard and whether they can be canceled or redirected elsewhere.

This comes a day after President Donald Trump said he is looking to revoke $3 billion in federal grants from Harvard and redistribute that money elsewhere.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like this back and forth between Trump and Harvard will end anytime soon.

On Memorial Day, President Trump took to Truth Social to say he’s considering taking $3 billion from Harvard University and giving it to trade schools “all across our land.”

Harvard had no comment.

Much of the money the Trump administration has previously frozen, or threatened to freeze, has been restored by judges.

Last Friday, the White House attempted to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students – demanding the Ivy League institution disclose the “names and countries” of those students.

That is information the State Department already has from when it issued their visas. A judge also blocked that order, protecting international students, at least for now.

There is a virtual status conference in federal court Tuesday morning between the Department of Homeland Security and Harvard. Students and professors will also be holding a rally at 5:30 p.m. at Harvard's Science Center Plaza.

Last month, Harvard refused to comply with a number of demands sent by the Trump Administration amid allegations of anti-Semitism by the federal government.