New York City

Helicopter crashes in New York's Hudson River, emergency response underway

The NYPD announced the crash in a post on X and told people to avoid the area

By NBC New York Staff

A helicopter with people aboard crashed in the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Two rescue officials said one person had been pulled from the chopper and life-saving efforts were underway. A second person was being pulled from the helicopter in unknown condition, the officials say.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the helicopter, nor where it was headed or had come from.

Emergency boats appeared to be responding to the upside-down chopper, Citizen app footage showed.

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

New York City
