Donald Trump

Here are 11 top moments from Trump's ‘Meet the Press' interview

The former president told Kristen Welker that he isn't worried about going to jail and thinks he can broker peace on abortion

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A defiant former President Donald Trump sparred with new "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker for more than an hour this week at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate, battling over his array of legal issues, role in Jan. 6 and promotion of falsehoods about the 2020 election.

He also, time and time again, sought to give himself wiggle room on critical issues: abortion, the war in Ukraine, interest rates and even what he thought of his party's efforts to impeach President Joe Biden.

NBC News has extended an invitation to Biden to sit down with Welker for an interview.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us