Here Are the Winning Numbers for Monday Night's $625M Powerball

The winning numbers for Monday night's $625 million Powerball have been drawn.

The numbers are 18-23-35-45-54 with a Powerball of 16.

The $625 million jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball's history.

The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had 34 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. Monday’s drawing was the 35th draw in the jackpot run.

The Powerball draws winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

