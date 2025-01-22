Waves of people imprisoned for crimes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were released from D.C.’s jail to cheers late Tuesday, after President Donald Trump pardoned them on his first day back in office. Their release came as former officers who defended the Capitol and suffered career-ending injuries described their feelings of betrayal.

A handful of inmates were released from the jail in Southeast and were welcomed by family members and overjoyed J6 supporters, including members of the far right group the Proud Boys. NBC Washington video shows a hero’s welcome, with smiles, hugs and a crowd singing “God Bless America" and chanting "U-S-A!"

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pardoned J6ers called their release a victory for patriots.

“We are back – the patriots. We don’t have to crawl in the back corners of Facebook and Instagram, being censored. We’ve got X, we’ve got Trump, we’ve got Musk. We’ve got the dream team!” pardoned defendant Jake Lang said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Lang and at least three others released in D.C. were convicted of using violence against officers.

Photos in court documents show Lang wearing a gas mask on Jan. 6. Prosecutors involved in his case said he took riot shields and helmets from D.C. officers and used them as he fought his way into the Capitol. Evidence shows an image of the mob and the words “This is me,” with a finger emoji pointing to the crowd.

Released Jan. 6 inmates were met by supporters outside the D.C. Jail after President Donald Trump's pardons. News4's Walter Morris reports

“President Trump, I love you. We’ll always have your back. You had our back; we got your back. We’re ready for a new country, ready for a great country, and I feel good. I feel amazing. We should all feel amazing,” pardoned defendant Robert Turner said outside the jail after his release.

He was convicted of crimes including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Pardoned J6er Greg Purdy said Americans must find unity despite what we called differences of opinion.

“To my liberal brothers and sisters, I reach my arm across and I say, let’s find common ground. Let’s work together and let’s focus on the future.”

Purdy was convicted of crimes including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Trump pardoned about 1,500 criminal defendants convicted of or accused of crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, including of people convicted of brutal assaults on officers at the U.S. Capitol. Trump commuted the sentences of 14 others. The president did not distinguish between violent and non-violent defendants, as some expected he would.

Of the more then 1,600 people charged with crimes at the Capitol, more than 600 people were accused of violence against officers.

The crowd and police presence outside the jail had thinned by midnight Tuesday. Officers returned early Wednesday as more inmates are expected to be released. About 20 J6 inmates were imprisoned at the jail. It’s unclear how many more are set to be released Wednesday or when. Some may have criminal charges against them in other places, unconnected to Jan. 6, which may keep them in jail.

'Anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law'

Multiple police unions have released statements expressing disappointment and dismay over Trump’s J6 pardons.

The DC Police Union released a statement saying in part: “The DC Police Union wishes to express its dismay over the recent pardons … our stance is clear – anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, without exception.”

An editorial from The Wall Street Journal read, “This is a rotten message from a president about political violence done on his behalf.”

In an interview with NBC Washington just days ago, as J6 pardons were expected, departing U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matt Graves said pardons are a political act. The mob’s violent attacks on officers were extensively documented on video. Nothing can erase the record of what happened that day, Graves said, and the fact of what individuals chose to do remains.

Defendants convicted in the Jan. 6 insurrection are being released from prisons across the U.S. after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. Some have made their way to D.C.’s jail to await the release of inmates there. News4’s Ted Oberg reports.

As D.C. Officer Mike Fanone worked to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6, rioters dragged him into a crowd, beat him and shocked him with a stun gun. His own body camera captured the attack. He suffered a heart attack and ultimately resigned from the police department.

One of his attackers, Daniel Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including injuring an officer with a violent weapon, and was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. He's now been fully pardoned.

"I feel betrayed," Fanone told NBC Washington. "I feel betrayed by my country."