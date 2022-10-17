How Much Do You Like Ranch? Hidden Valley is Now Selling Home Goods — Including a $10,000 Couch

Ranch lovers, your time is now: Hidden Valley Ranch has launched a home goods collection for anyone who wants to bring their love of the condiment into their home.

The collection features wallpaper, blankets, coasters and other useful items Hidden Valley Ranch fans might need around the house. Each item features a repeating print themed around -- you guessed it -- the blue and green condiment bottle.

The centerpiece of the collection is the "Hidden Valley Ranch Couch." It's big enough, in all its cheesey-orange glory, to seat four people, and it has a semicircle back that looks an awful lot like half a pizza topped with ranch.

If you want to add the pizza couch to your home, it'll run you about $10,000.

There are other, more affordable items available as well, with the collection running the full range from $18 spiral notebooks to $60 shower curtains to $75 wallpaper.

According to a statement from Hidden Valley Ranch about the new ranch-themed merchandise, the collaboration with LA-based "maximal interior, fashion and print designer Dani Dazey" resulted in "the first-ever ranch-inspired home décor collection, filled with over-the-top items – like wall paper and even a couch! - that will be a must-have line for ranch lovers, design fans and content creators alike."

While it might be the first ranch-inspired home collection, it's not the first time Hidden Valley Ranch has turned to unusual marketing strategies to promote their product.

Back in March, Hidden Valley Ranch made headlines with the first ever lab-grown diamond made of ranch seasoning. The resulting diamond was placed in an engagement ring, which was auctioned off on Ebay for a final sale price of $12,550.

All proceeds from that sale went toward Feeding America, a nonprofit providing people food through a network of food banks.

Notably not made from ranch, but unusual nonetheless, are the wide variety of Hidden Valley Ranch-themed clothing items the company is also selling. The apparel collection includes shirts, jackets, onesies, and slides. Even more options are available as "accessories": if you're worried about finding your luggage, a $300 Ranch-themed suitcase would certainly stand out at LAX.

The Hidden Valley Ranch interior design collection dropped on Oct. 3, and the home decorations are available for a limited time only, according to the company's statement.

