Hiker rescued after getting trapped under 10,000-pound boulder for 7 hours in California mountains

The Inyo County Search and Rescue used ropes and pulleys to shift the boulder off the hiker's leg Dec. 5 and a helicopter flew him to a hospital in Fresno.

By NBC News

A helicopter lights the ground as members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue attempt to free a trapped hiker
Inyo County Search and Rescue

A hiker’s legs were stuck under an estimated 10,000-pound boulder in California’s Inyo Mountains for a painstaking seven hours until he was finally rescued, officials said.

Inyo County Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization, was called to conduct the rescue mission after the local sheriff's office was notified about the trapped hiker near Independence on Dec. 5, the organization said in a news release.

With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and the sheriff’s office, rescuers were able to reach the hiker below the Santa Rita Flat after dark, and found him “in great pain,” Inyo County Search and Rescue said.

His left leg was “pinned beneath a large boulder on a steep hillside” that was estimated to weigh between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds, according to authorities.

To free him, rescuers used a system of “ropes, pulleys, and leverage” to shift the boulder.f

