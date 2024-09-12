Crime and Courts

Home Depot to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations of overcharging

As part of the agreement, the company will pay $1,700,000 in civil penalties, plus $277,251 to cover the prosecutors' investigatory costs and fund other consumer protection enforcement efforts

A Home Depot store i
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Home Depot has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations that the company overcharged customers and falsely advertised prices on items, it was announced Thursday.

The settlement stems from a civil complaint brought by the District Attorney's offices of San Diego, Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Sonoma counties.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Prosecutors allege Home Depot customers were charged more than the posted prices on items due to what's known as "scanner violations." This is when the prices listed for items on shelves are different from prices seen when the items are scanned at the register.

Home Depot entered into the settlement without admitting any liability or wrongdoing.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

As part of the agreement, the company will pay $1,700,000 in civil penalties, plus $277,251 to cover the prosecutors' investigatory costs and fund other consumer protection enforcement efforts. Home Depot will also implement new price accuracy procedures that eliminate price increases on weekend days and establish audits and training on state pricing accuracy requirements.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us