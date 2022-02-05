Arizona

Home Depot Worker Arrested for Passing Nearly $400K in Counterfeit Money

The worker is being accused of stealing the money from the store and replacing it with counterfeit currency during his shifts, U.S. Secret Service said

NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP | Getty Images

A Home Depot employee has been arrested for swapping out $387,500 of the store’s cash with counterfeit money, the U.S. Secret Service said in a news release Friday.

Adrian Jean Pineda worked as a vault associate in a store in Tempe, Arizona — where he was responsible for preparing cash from registers for bank deposits, a process that included counting cash and sealing cash bags for transfer and deposit to a Wells Fargo bank.

According to a criminal complaint, Pineda had been taking money from the deposits and replacing it with counterfeit currency during his shifts.

The Home Depot store reported losing $387,500 between January 2018 to January 2022 due to receiving counterfeit notes in their cash deposits, the U.S. Secret Service said.

This article tagged under:

ArizonaHome Depot
