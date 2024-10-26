Animals and Wildlife

Hop pursuit: Video shows moment Colorado police chase down runaway kangaroo

Bodycam video shows officers chasing the marsupial around as one officer jokingly asks “How do I get him?”

By Gerardo Pons

Kangaroo
Durango Police via Facebook

A police department in Colorado got a bizarre call that led them to a "hot pursuit" of a fugitive on Thursday morning: A runaway pet Kangaroo.

According to the Durango Police Department, the kangaroo escaped from its home on Sept. 18. and was later spotted by a third party around the city's downtown area later that day.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Bodycam video shows officers chasing the marsupial around as one officer jokingly asks “How do I get him?”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"DPD Officers Preskorn, Walters, and Hamer were caught in a high-speed (well, hopping speed) chase with an unexpected suspect — a rogue red-kangaroo," the department said on Facebook.

The officers were eventually able to capture the kangaroo and safely return him to his owner. 

"Who knew kangaroo wrangling was part of the job?" the department said.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us