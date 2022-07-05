House Committee Investigating Capitol Riot Sets Public Hearing for July 12

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection will hold a public hearing next Tuesday to present evidence related to the Jan. 6 attack.

The hearing is scheduled for July 12 at 10 a.m. ET, according to an advisory the committee sent out Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the committee delayed one of its hearings last week to give the panel more time to prepare and as they continue to learn more information.

Former senior aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows testified Tuesday to the January 6 committee, providing a firsthand look at former President Donald Trump’s actions during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

