House Republicans Reject $2,000 Direct Stimulus Payments

Democrats tried to pass $2000 payments after President Trump threatened to veto a deal that include smaller $600 payments,

The fate of a coronavirus relief package remains up in the air Thursday after Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats to pass $2000 direct stimulus payments.

Democrats attempted to pass the payments by unanimous consent -- meaning any single member of the House could block it -- after President Donald Trump said he opposed the $2 trillion pandemic aid and federal funding bill because it sends $600 rather than $2,000 deposits. As expected, the attempt was rejected. The House is now adjourned until Monday.

The full bill — which Congress passed Monday after Trump took no role in the talks in which lawmakers crafted it — included $900 billion in coronavirus relief.

The bill included $600 direct payments, rather than the $1,200 sum passed as part of the CARES Act in March, because most of Trump’s Republican Party aimed to cap the plan’s overall cost. In criticizing the year-end legislation, Trump also pointed to foreign aid spending — which Washington includes in funding bills every year.

The House attempted to pass the $2,000 payments during a pro forma session, a brief meeting of the chamber where typically only a few members attend.

President Trump is rejecting the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress after months of gridlock. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the president complained the bill's $600 cash payment to Americans was too small.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would call the House into full session on Monday for a full vote on a standalone bill to increase the payments to $2,000.

"To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need," Pelosi said.

