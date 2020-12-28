House Slated to Vote on Overriding Trump's Veto of Defense Spending Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives is slated to vote Monday night to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense spending bill, setting the stage for Congress' first such move during his term.

Last week, Trump vetoed the annual bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress.

Long before issuing the veto, Trump offered a series of rationales for rejecting it. He has called for lawmakers to include limits on social media companies he claimed are biased against him — and to strip out language that allows for the renaming of military bases such as Fort Benning and Fort Hood that honor Confederate leaders. Without going into detail, he has claimed the biggest winner from the defense bill would be China.

In his veto message to the House, Trump cited those objections and stated that the measure “fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions. It is a ‘gift’ to China and Russia.”

The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

If the House votes to override the veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, the Senate will likely take it up Tuesday.

Trump's move provoked swift condemnation, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling it “an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops, endangers our security and undermines the will of the bipartisan Congress.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, avoided any criticism of Trump, but called the NDAA “absolutely vital to our national security and our troops. ... Our men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform shouldn’t be denied what they need — ever.”

Both the House and Senate passed the measure by margins large enough to override a veto from the president. Trump had vetoed eight bills previously, but those vetoes were sustained because supporters did not gain the two-thirds vote needed in each chamber for the bill to become law without Trump’s signature.

Despite the earlier votes, several members of Congress signaled in recent days that the override vote, which requires two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate, could be close if some Republicans switch their votes to be in line with Trump, according to NBC News.

“I don't want to say I'm confident because we are in such a time that I just have no idea right now,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., in an interview on CNN Sunday. “But, you know, we passed with a significant amount of votes. There is some flex to lose some people that voted for it that don't vote to override the veto. That would be a tough one for me to explain, I just don't know how you do it. Hopefully, we can still get it overridden.”