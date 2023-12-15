House where four University of Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month

The home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed a little more than a year ago will be demolished later this month, the university said Thursday.

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed in the off-campus home in November 2022. They were found dead Nov. 13, 2022.

The university in Moscow in western Idaho in February announced plans to destroy the structure.

On Thursday, it said that after defense lawyers for murder suspect Bryan Kohberger are able to take photographs and gather other information, demolition is expected to begin Dec. 28.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com