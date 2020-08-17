Republican Party

How Republicans Plan to Counter Democrats' Big Week

The Trump campaign has been struggling to land a punch on Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a news conference in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Trump has been determined to talk his way through the coronavirus crisis, but his frequent misstatements at his daily news conferences have caused a litany of public health and political headaches for the White House.
Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump and his allies are hoping to use the Democratic National Convention to advance their monthslong efforts to frame Joe Biden as a captive of the party’s far-left wing — a message that has so far this year failed to gain traction.

As the president travels to at least four battleground states over the course of the convention, the campaign will have a war room of rapid response staffers ready to seize on comments by convention speakers around defunding police departments, eliminating private insurance and ending the fossil fuel industry, issues they say could turn off independent voters, particularly suburban women, in November.

With Trump trailing in every major public poll over the last month, including in key swing states, the campaign has been struggling to land a punch against Biden that can cut into his lead.

U.S. & World

2020 3 hours ago

Watch DNC Night 1: Michelle Obama to Highlight Biden's Character

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: Dems Blame Trump for Virtual Convention; Gyms to Reopen in NY

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Republican PartyDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us