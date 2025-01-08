How you can help those affected by the California wildfires

Wildfires fanned by intense winds were still raging late Wednesday, tearing through multiple Los Angeles-area neighborhoods. Tens of thousands have fled their homes in Pacific Palisades, in Pasadena and Altadena and La Cañada and Santa Monica and other areas threatened by the flames, and many weren't sure when they'd be able to return — or what would be left to return to.

Here are some ways you can help people in need.

Donate to the Red Cross

The American Red Cross is on the ground supporting Southern California residents, the organization said on Wednesday. The Red Cross is working to provide safe shelter, food, emotional support and health services to those affected by the fires. Learn more about how the American Red Cross is providing help amid the wildfires here.

To support Red Cross Disaster Relief with a donation, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The donation, the organization says, will help them prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters.

Donate to United Way of Greater Los Angeles

United Way focuses on longer-term recovery efforts to support members of the community, and the group said it is working with its community partners to assess the impact on the ground in the Los Angeles area. You can donate to support United Way's efforts here.

Donate to Emergency Network Los Angeles

Emergency Network Los Angeles, Inc., provides assistance to people affected by disasters. ENLA is a legally registered 501(c)(3) funded by grants, member dues and donations. Find more information and how to donate here.

Give to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is working with government agencies, nonprofit and faith-based partners and others to respond to the fires throughout Los Angeles County. They are accepting food donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at its two distribution centers: 1734 East 41st Street, Los Angeles, California 90058, and 2300 Pellissier Place, Industry, California 90601.

The Food Bank is also accepting volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer, find more information here.

Give to World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef Jose Andres, provides fresh meals to communities in need worldwide.

World Central Kitchen’s Relief Team is in Southern California to support first responders and families impacted by wildfires. Find out more about the organization and how to donate here.

Donate to California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation is working with local fire agencies and community-based organizations to provide direct financial support to impacted residents as details of the damage emerge. Learn more about the CFF Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund and how your donation supports victims here.

Donate to Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)

CORE is a global humanitarian organization launched in 2010 to respond to the devastating Haiti earthquake. The group now works with local community organizations in areas hit by disasters worldwide to provide short- and long-term help and recovery, with a particular focus on underserved communities.

CORE is responding to the Southern California wildfires, and you can donate here.

Donate pet supplies to Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane posted on Facebook that it is looking for donations of food and water bowls, extra large crates and blankets for the more than 100 animals they have taken in for emergency boarding amid wildfire evacuations.

The group is also seeking people willing to foster animals, especially larger dogs, amid the emergency. Find more information on how to help here.

What to know about giving through GoFundMe

GoFundMe has centralized all fundraisers related to the wildfires.

The crowdfunding site has a California Wildfire Relief Fund that will be distributed to people seeking help through GoFundMe fundraisers and nonprofits providing relief, the company said.