Jimmy Carter

How to sign the virtual condolence card for Jimmy Carter

The former president's foundation, the Carter Center, has asked people to share their condolences virtually in lieu of sending flowers.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In light of former President Jimmy Carter's death, his foundation, the Carter Center, is asking those whose lives the Nobel laureate touched to write a virtual condolence card for him.

"The global staff of The Carter Center mourns the passing of our visionary founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, whose long life of selfless service to humanity has left a lasting mark on us and on the world," the foundation wrote on its website. "In lieu of flowers, President Carter requested that those wishing to honor his memory do so through contributions to The Carter Center and acts of service to humanity."

You can leave a note in Carter's virtual condolence book at the former president's tribute site here.

The Carter Center, which the former president and his wife Rosalynn founded after his term in office, has a mission based on a "fundamental commitment to human rights and the alleviation of human suffering." The Center, which works in partnership with Emroy University, "seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health."

Among the Carter Center's accomplishments, the foundation's work has included eradicating 99.9% of the Guinea worm disease in Africa and observing more than 125 elections in 40 countries.

