How to watch the 2024 Olympics in Paris

In just a few months, the Games will begin.

The 2024 Paris Games start on July 26 with the Opening Ceremony. That's followed by a two-week global competition in which thousands of athletes from hundreds of countries will compete in 329 events for one of the most prized possessions in all of sport: an Olympic gold medal.

What channel is the 2024 Olympics on?

NBC and Peacock will carry an unprecedented amount of live Olympics coverage, with NBC airing at least nine hours of daytime coverage per day and Peacock streaming every event live. Many of the premiere medal events will air live in the United States during the afternoon, with Paris being six hours ahead of the Eastern time zone.

Additional coverage will be available on Telemundo, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel and Universo.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch some of your favorite events during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with programming details to be added as they are announced.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony will be on Friday, July 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will air live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. It will include the parade of athletes, which will be held on a river for the first time in Olympics history.

How to watch gymnastics

Gymnastics for women and men will be held in Paris between July 27 and Aug. 5.

Team trials for the 2024 U.S. Olympic teams will be from June 27 to June 30 in Minneapolis, where the country's top gymnasts will compete for a spot on the Olympic team.

What to look for: The U.S. women's gymnastics team could be as deep as ever with Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas — the last three gold-medal winners in the Olympic all-around — all attempting to make the team. Biles, a four-time gold medalist, looks to return to the Games after pulling out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics while experiencing the spatial disorientation condition known as "twisties."

How to watch swimming

Swimming medal events for women and men will be held in Paris between July 27 and Aug. 4.

Team trials will be held from June 15 to June 23 in Indianapolis.

What to look for: Katie Ledecky, with seven gold medals and three silvers, will look to add to her total and further cement her status as one of the sport's all-time greats. She did, however, see her 13-year unbeaten streak in the 800-meter come to an end in February after being upset by 17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh. Caeleb Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, returned to the pool in July after taking a long hiatus from swimming because of an undisclosed medial issue. He competed in the U.S. national championships but failed to qualify. He has ramped up his training in hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

How to watch track and field

Track and field events will be held from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11.

What to look for: Noah Lyles might attempt to do something that even Usain Bolt, widely known as the world's fastest man, never did: win four gold medals at a single Olympics. Lyles, a reigning world champion in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, said he would like to try to also compete in the 4x400m relay in Paris.

How to watch soccer

The preliminary matchups for soccer actually begin before the Opening Ceremony, with games being played on July 24. The men's final will be held on Aug. 9 and the women's final will be on Aug. 10.

The men's qualifying tournament will begin on April 15 in Qatar. The 12 women’s teams have already secured their spot in Paris.

What to look for: Can the USWNT return to their golden form? The team, which has won four gold medals, took bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and then failed to make the World Cup podium for the first time while attempting to complete a historic threepeat. The team will head to Paris with a new head coach in Emma Hayes and young talents like Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma.

How to watch Team USA basketball

Basketball will be held from July 27 to Aug. 11. The men's gold medal game will be played on Aug. 10 and the women's gold medal game will be on Aug. 11.

What to look for: Continued U.S. dominance. The men's team has won four straight gold medals, and 16 of 19 overall. The women's team has won seven straight gold medals and nine total in the 11 Olympics it has competed in. The U.S. women have not lost a game at the Olympics since 1992 for a streak of 55 straight wins.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will be on Sunday, Aug. 11. Events are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will air live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.