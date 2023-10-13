How to watch NBC News' Special Reports this weekend on the Israel-Hamas war

NBC News will broadcast two special reports on the Israel-Hamas war this weekend.

"NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War" will air live on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the latest developments from across the region.

NBC News NOW's Tom Llamas will co-anchor both shows from Tel Aviv, Israel. "NBC Nightly News" anchor José Díaz-Balart will serve as co-anchor on Saturday followed by colleague Kate Snow on Sunday.

The specials will feature several correspondents reporting from on the ground in the region. News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel, NBC News correspondent Ellison Barber, and NBC News foreign correspondents Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella and Josh Lederman will bring coverage from Israel, while NBC News foreign correspondent Matt Bradley will join from Lebanon.

Here's how you can watch the Israel-Hamas war special reports:

When is NBC News' special report on the Israel-Hamas war?

The two special reports will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday and Sunday.

What TV channel is NBC News' Israel-Hamas war special report on?

They will be aired across NBC, MSNBC, CNBC.

How to stream NBC News' special report on the Israel-Hamas war live

The special will stream across 11 NBC local news streaming channels.

You can learning more about streaming each of those at the links here: NBC Boston, NBC New York, NBC Connecticut, NBC Philadelphia, NBC Washington, NBC 6 Miami, NBC DFW, NBC Chicago, NBC San Diego, NBC Los Angeles and NBC Bay Area.

The shows will be available to stream on this website and the NBCNews.com homepage.

It will also be streaming on NBC News Now.