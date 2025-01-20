Cold, rain, snow and maybe a death: Here's how weather has impacted past inaugurations

A president's inauguration is a historic day, where scores of Americans travel across the country to see their new president be sworn in and give their first speech as Commander-in-chief.

However, the weather conditions on Inauguration Day are not necessarily ideal. Washington, D.C. in January is often cold, and sometimes brings along precipitation.

Temperatures have been as low as the single digits. And some even think a windy and rainy day in 1841 led to President William Henry Harrison catching a cold that ended up killing him one month later.

For this year's inauguration, officials have announced it will be moved inside the United States Capitol Rotunda due to the cold. Temperatures for D.C. are currently predicted to be at a high of 26 degrees and a low of 16 degrees, with sunshine, clouds and winds from 10 to 20 mph.

It is not the first time this has happened. In fact, our country's first inaugurations were always held indoors.

Let's take a closer look at how weather has impacted presidential inaugurations throughout our history:

Has Inauguration Day always been in January?

No, the president's inauguration was held on March 4 from President George Washington's ceremony in 1789 until 1937, when the country passed the Twentieth Amendment to the Constitution to move the end of the presidential transition to January to reduce the amount of "lame duck" time for a sitting president.

What was the coldest Inauguration Day?

The coldest inauguration on record was President Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985, which was 7 degrees Fahrenheit at noon for the swearing-in, with a low of 4 below zero for the day, according to weather.gov.

Reagan's ceremony was not only held in the United States Capitol Rotunda, but the traditional parade was canceled as well.

The coldest inauguration to be held outside was President Ulysses S. Grant's in 1873, which was held on the old Inauguration Day of March 4. The temperature at noon was 16 degrees, and a day low was 4 degrees and a wind chill of 15 degrees below zero.

Has it snowed on Inauguration Day?

It has snowed several times during a presidential inauguration, including some flurries coming down during President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.

The largest snowfall on an Inauguration Day was during President William Howard Taft's inauguration in 1909, when 9.8 inches of snow fell on D.C.

Has it rained on Inauguration Day?

Several inaugurations have left a newly minted president drenched. President Herbert Hoover's inauguration was met with a downpour of rain, a possible bad omen of things to come.

"A heavy rain began just before the oath of office was administered, and the Capitol grounds and parade route were so crowded that it was impossible for anyone to run for cover," weather.gov described the scene at Hoover's inaugural. "By the time he completed his inaugural address, President Hoover's face was beaded with water and his suit was wringing wet."

Heavy rain was also present for President Franklin D. Roosevelt's second inauguration in 1937, with 0.69 inches of rain falling between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

How many inaugurations have been indoors?

Along with Trump and Reagan's second inaugurals, the first seven inaugurations were all indoors.

Washington's first inauguration took place at Federal Hall, with his second and President John Adams' inauguration taking place at Congress Hall in Philadelphia before the nation's capital moved to D.C.

The first inauguration to be held outdoors was President James Monroe's ceremony in 1817.

Interestingly, Roosevelt's fourth inaugural in 1945 was held outside at the White House with no parade due to the ongoing war effort.

Other inaugurations that have been held inside include other inaugurations that occurred due to a surprise event, such as a president's death. For instance, President Harry Truman was sworn in the White House after Roosevelt's death in 1945, and President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in on Air Force One after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Did an outdoor inauguration kill President William Henry Harrison?

President William Henry Harrison, who was 68 years old at the of his inauguration, spent around two hours speaking with no coat or hat for his ceremony in 1841, according to the University of Virginia's Miller Center.

The known outdoorsman and military veteran remained in his wet clothing for the receptions after his speech, which led the last president from the Whig party to catch a cold. The cold led to pneumonia, which killed him on April 4, 1841, exactly one month after he entered to the presidency.