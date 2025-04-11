Live updates: Hudson River helicopter crash recovery, investigation to continue Friday

What to Know A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday.

Six people, including three children, were pulled from the wreckage, according to Mayor Eric Adams. The victims included a pilot and five members of a family visiting from Spain.

New York authorities have named two of the adult victims who died in Thursday's fatal helicopter crash as Siemens executive Agustín Escobar and Merce Camprubi Montal, a married couple from Spain.

The NTSB was expected to be in NY/NJ by Thursday night.

Recovery efforts to pull the pieces of the downed helicopter from the Hudson River was expected to resume Friday morning, according to Jersey City's mayor.

