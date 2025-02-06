New York City

Human remains found in suitcase pulled from New York's East River

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

By NBC New York Staff

A suitcase containing human remains was pulled from the East River off Manhattan, according to police, sparking an investigation.

The suitcase was retrieved by the New York Police Department Harbor Unit in the river near Governors Island after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police and FDNY officials said. The remains were found inside the luggage before being taken back to EMS near South Street Seaport.

It was not immediately clear if the remains were those of a man or a woman, but police confirmed the victim was an adult. The age or cause of death was not known.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

