You can now apply for federal assistance if you live in one of the designated disaster areas affected by Hurricane Ian. Here's how you can apply for FEMA aid.

As of Thursday afternoon, the federal government declared a disaster in nine counties in Florida, which are eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance:

How to Apply for FEMA Aid

The fastest way to apply is through DisasterAssistance.gov but you can also apply through the FEMA mobile app or by calling 1-800-621-3362. For anyone using a video relay service, captioned telephone service or other communication services, the specific number assigned for that service must be provided.

To be eligible for assistance, you or someone in your household must be a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national or a qualified alien. You may be liable for criminal and civil penalties if you conceal information or lie to get assistance.

You may also go to FEMA's Find Assistance anonymous questionnaire, which could give you a list of assistance you may apply for based on your answers.

Hurricane Ian devastated communities across Florida. And now that the brunt of the storm has passed, many people are asking, "how can we help?" To find out ways to safely and effectively donate, LX News Storyteller Jalyn Henderson talked with Kevin Scally, Chief Relationship Officer at Charity Navigator.

What Do You Need to Apply for FEMA Aid?

One Social Security number must be provided per household: your Social Security number, the Social Security number of another adult member of the household or the Social Security number of a child in the household.

Income: provide your total annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.

Contact information: provide the address and the phone number of the home affected by the disaster and additionally provide the address and phone number of where you can be contacted. Also, provide an email address.

Insurance information: Describe insurance coverage you have, including policies such as homeowners, flood, automobile or mobile home insurance.

Bank account information: if you provide your bank name, the type of account, your account's routing number and account number, you may receive your funds via direct deposit if approved.

Please click here for the detailed FEMA application checklist.

Do You Live in a Disaster Area?

To check the status of your online application, you must create an account with your date of birth and Social Security number.

To begin the application process if you're eligible, click the county you live in from the list below and on the new page click "Apply Online" at the bottom.

Here are the current counties the federal government declared disaster zones due to Hurricane Ian.

Florida:

For more information, please visit FEMA's frequently asked questions page.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marcelo shared footage of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

This article will be updated if FEMA declares disasters in additional counties.