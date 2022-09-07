Hustle Culture Is Out. ‘Quiet Quitters' Now Make Up Half the US Workforce, Poll Says

At least half of all American workers now do the bare minimum of what's required from them at their jobs, according to a new survey from polling group Gallup.

Industry watchers and workforce experts have adopted the term, "quiet quitting" to describe these types of workers; people who have chosen to reject the hustle culture that has dominated conversations around work and career for decades.

And in a pandemic era that has physically and emotionally stretched many employees thin, some have begun to speak up about some of the indignities of the modern workplace.

While some have defined quiet quitting as simply enforcing boundaries between work life and personal life, the Gallup survey paints a different picture. The survey attributes the decline in engagement at work to a lack of clarity about expectations, fewer opportunities to learn and grow, not feeling cared about and a disconnect to the organization’s mission or purpose, said Jim Harter, Gallup's Chief Scientist for workplace management.

According to the survey, there are still more workers who are engaged at work (32%) compared with people who are actively disengaged, a third category Gallup refers to as "loud quitters," who make up 18% of survey respondents. These are people who have checked out of their jobs and are not hiding it.

