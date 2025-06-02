The head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday defended his tactics against criticism that authorities are being too heavy-handed as they ramp up arrests toward President Donald Trump's promises of mass deportations.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he was “deeply upset” by an ICE operation at a popular Italian restaurant just before the dinner rush on Friday. A chaotic showdown unfolded outside as customers and witnesses shouted, smoke filled the air, and agents wore heavy tactical gear to face an angry crowd.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Todd Lyons, ICE's acting director, turned emotional when asked to explain why officials wear masks. He said some have received death threats and been harassed online.

“I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line, their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is,” he said at a news conference in Boston to announce nearly 1,500 arrests in the region as part of a month-long “surge operation.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Marcelo Gomes, an 18-year-old Milford High School junior, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his way to volleyball practice Saturday morning.

Lyons was leaving the room when a reporter asked him about the masks. He returned to the podium.

“Is that the issue here that we’re just upset about the masks?” he asked. “Or is anyone upset about the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?”

Lyons may have been referring to comments by San Diego Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera, who called ICE officers “terrorists” after Friday's restaurant raid. “This isn't safety. It's state-sponsored terrorism," Elo-Rivera wrote on Instagram.

The Department of Homeland Security reposted Elo-Rivera's message, saying that likening ICE to terrorists was “sickening.” The councilman stuck by his comments on Monday.

Other elected officials, such as Gloria and U.S. Rep. Scott Peters of San Diego, both Democrats, were more muted but also sharply critical of ICE and the Republican White House.

“Federal actions like these are billed as a public safety measure, but it had the complete opposite effect. What we saw undermines trust and creates fear in our community,” Gloria said.

The raid happened just before Friday's dinner rush at the local neighborhood restaurants Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta. NBC 7's Audra Stafford shares what local leaders had to say.

ICE said Monday that the operation at Buona Forchetta, an anchor of San Diego's trendy South Park neighborhood, resulted in four arrests of people in the U.S. illegally. Authorities executed criminal search warrants for illegal hiring and making false statements when the crowd “became unruly,” prompting them to use flash-bang devices.

“When gatherings like these are formed, it not only places law enforcement in danger but also the demonstrators/onlookers attempting to impede law enforcement activity,” ICE said in a statement.

The owners said they were closing their restaurants in Southern California for two days.

“We wish we could find stronger words, but the truth is we are heartbroken,” the owners said in a statement. “The traumatic incident involving a federal enforcement operation at our original and beloved South Park location has left a mark on all of us. A wound that is still raw, still echoing in our kitchens, our dining rooms, and our hearts.”

Lyons said in an interview on Fox & Friends Sunday that ICE was averaging about 1,600 arrests a day, a sharp increase from previous data that showed 78,155 arrests between Jan. 20 and May 19 — a daily average of 656. He said ICE can and will do more.

Stephen Miller, the key architect of Trump's immigration policy, last week set a goal of 3,000 arrests a day and said the number could go higher. That pace would be a huge challenge with current funding. ICE housed an average of more than 46,000 detainees during the first half of May, already above its budgeted capacity.

Lyons said operations like the surge in Massachusetts wouldn’t be necessary if “sanctuary cities would change their policy.” There’s no legal definition for sanctuary city policies, but they generally limit cooperation by local law enforcement with federal immigration officers. Homeland Security published a list of more than 500 sanctuary jurisdictions but removed it from its website after criticism that it contained inaccuracies, even from its allies.

Lyons stood near a poster board with mug shots of unnamed immigrants. A full list of those arrested was not available, nor was information about the crimes specific individuals are accused of committing.

Lyons called them “dangerous criminals” who are “terrorizing family, friends and our neighbors.”

State, local and federal authorities participated in a raid Saturday at a South Carolina nightclub that officials said was popular with drug dealers, resulting in the arrests of 66 people who were in the country illegally. Cardell Morant, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in South Carolina and North Carolina, said the 3 a.m. operations came during a “cartel after-party.”

Officials did not release additional details about the charges being faced by those who were arrested during the raid in Charleston County.

___

Rebecca Santana in Washington, Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed.