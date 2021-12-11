Tornado

‘I'm So Scared': Frantic Videos Show Chaos of Deadly Kentucky Storm

“Before you know it, it was like the building rocked and collapsed and we fell down,” Kyanna Parsons said on video during the disaster

General view of tornado damaged businesses on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky
The room is pitch black but out of the darkness Kyanna Parsons' voice emerges to assure her coworkers that they will make it out of the collapsed building alive.

“Calm down, calm down. We gonna be okay,” Parsons says in a video shared to social media after the roof of the Kentucky candle factory she works at fell in when tornadoes hit late Friday and early Saturday.

There are likely to be at least 50 deaths in Kentucky alone, officials say.

