A mom in Indiana was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to a school and harassing a teacher over a class lesson about flags that featured one rainbow flag with the words "be kind."

Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR reports the incident occurred Wednesday at the Valley Mills Elementary school in the Decatur Township.

Carrie Rivers allegedly told police she withdrew her sixth-grade daughter from going to school on Wednesday because the teacher gave students an assignment related to same-sex relationships.

The teacher told police that the assignment was about flags and that the lesson included flags from several countries and states before the "be kind" rainbow flag was introduced.

The teacher also told police that Rivers' daughter was exempt from needing to complete the assignment after Rivers complained, WTHR reports. Despite withdrawing her daughter beforehand, Rivers went to the school on Wednesday to complain further about the assignment.

Police said that after officers responded to the school, one officer saw a gun holstered on Rivers' waist and seized the firearm without incident.

Rivers left school property and later sent a message to the teacher in which she threatened the teacher, calling her a "child predator," according to court documents. She continued saying that if the teacher's wife wasn't a police officer that "someone else woulda already delt with u for ur wrongs."

"U messed with the wrong family. I'll tell you that so please say ur prayers and kiss ur kids goodbye and goodnight u never know when god says its our time so always be prepared," Rivers' message reads, according to court documents.

The teacher also received a friend request on Facebook on an account that police believe belongs to Rivers with a message allegedly saying "sick, nasty teacher, you should never tell precious innocent kids that it's okay to be in a same sex relationship," WTHR reports.

A warrant for Rivers' arrest was filed after the Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township received information about the alleged threats.

Rivers knew that the teacher's wife was a police officer because Rivers saw a family photo on her desk, she told police.

Authorities have charged Rivers with possession of a firearm on school property and harassment. Rivers reportedly told police she did not know she had the gun on her because she previously had been on school property with a firearm.