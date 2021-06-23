Indiana

Indiana Woman Gets Probation in First Capitol Riot Sentencing

Anna Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to a single charge of illegally demonstrating in the Capitol building and was sentenced to three years of probation

A 49-year-old woman from Indiana who came to Washington with her hairdresser friend was put on probation Wednesday in the first sentence stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

With the number of people arrested approaching 500, it was the first of what government officials said would likely be similar proceedings for the hundreds of people who also face low-level charges.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to a single charge of illegally demonstrating in the Capitol building. In return, the government dropped three other charges, all of them misdemeanors. She was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C., to three years of probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

“I would just like to apologize to the court, the American people, and my family,” she said in brief remarks to Judge Royce Lamberth. “I went there to show support for President Trump peacefully, and I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence.”

