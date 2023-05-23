Inmate Will Receive Psychological Treatment After Trying to Mutilate His Genitals

An inmate who tried to mutilate his genitals at the Pedro Joel Rodriguez Matos maximum security prison in Ponce, Puerto Rico, will receive therapy and psychological treatment until he completes his sentence in August, according to NBC affiliate, Telemundo Puerto Rico.

The secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Ana Escobar Pabón, made the announcement Monday, saying the 44-year-old man had to undergo surgery after trying to self-mutilate his genitals. He received treatment at the Rio Piedras Medical Center.

"It is self-mutilation. We can confirm it since our fellow correctional officers confirmed it during the preliminary investigation process," Escobar Pabón said.

The inmate later said to the officers that he wasn't sure why he did it and that he needed to work on his traumas, Telemundo Puerto Rico said.

According to Escobar Pabón, the incident occurred while he was inside his cell with a razor from a disposable shaver he had.

It was reported that the man is about to serve a 15-year sentence for negligent homicide, robbery and violation of Law 54, which includes domestic violence crimes.