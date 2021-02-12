Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Instagram Bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over False Vaccine, COVID Claims

The move comes as Facebook, which owns Instagram, announced that it was expanding efforts to crack down on accounts that spread debunked information

In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC in New York City.
Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Outspoken anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been banned from Instagram, a spokesperson told NBC News.

His account was removed Wednesday for "repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," said a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram.

Kennedy's Facebook page was still active as of Thursday morning.

When asked whether that account would also be banned, the spokesperson said, "We don’t automatically disable accounts across our apps, because the accounts may post about different things on our different services."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

