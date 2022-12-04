Iran's Attorney General Signals That Morality Police Could Be ‘Abolished'

Iran‘s Attorney General said Saturday that the country’s controversial morality police will be “abolished,” local media reported, amid ongoing nationwide protests.

“The morality police had nothing to do with the Judiciary and the same institution that established it, has now abolished it,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying at a religious event by the semi-official news agencies ISNA and ILNA, as well as by several other media outlets.

Montazeri, who is not responsible for overseeing the morality police in his role as attorney general, added that “the judiciary will continue to supervise social behaviors.”

It was unclear if he meant the morality police would be abolished for good or that they would return in some form.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.