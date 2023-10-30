Israel-Hamas War

Israel says female soldier captured during Hamas assault has been released during its ground operation in Gaza

The woman was medically examined and found to be in good condition, according to the IDF.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Israel said late Monday that a female soldier captured by Hamas militants has been released during its ground operations in Gaza.

The military provided few details, but the soldier, identified as Private Ori Megidish, appears to be the first captive to be freed since Israel stepped up its ground war.

The military says Megidish “was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Photos: Israel-Hamas War

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us