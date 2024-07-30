Israel

Israel says it has struck Beirut, targeting the commander accused in deaths of 12 youth in Golan

The airstrike damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was hit

By Bassem Mroue, Tia Goldenberg and Tia Goldenberg | The Associated Press

Mourners attend a funeral for ten of the victims of yesterday's rocket attack on July 28, 2024 in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights. Yesterday, 12 young people were killed in a rocket attack on a football pitch in this Druze Arab community. Israel blamed the militant group Hezbollah, with which it has been regularly exchanging fire across the Lebanese border, although the group denied responsibility. Today, Israel said it had retaliated with strikes against Hezbollah targets "deep inside Lebanese territory."
Israel's military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.

Israel has blamed the rocket attack on the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the Saturday attack. "Hezbollah crossed a red line,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday's strike.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the prime minister with his national security advisor and other officials.

A Hezbollah official and the group’s TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday evening, causing damage.

The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was hit, the Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The strike hit an apartment building next to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the airstrike in the southern Beirut suburb was carried out with a drone that launched three rockets.

The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

A rocket attack on a soccer field in Israel kills at least 11 people and injures 19 others.

Goldenburg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

