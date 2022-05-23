Jamaica Zoo Responds After Horrifying Video Shows Lion Biting Off Man's Finger

The Jamaica Zoo has responded to a horrifying video that showed a caged lion biting off a man’s finger in footage that went viral over the weekend.

Zoo officials said they are reviewing the footage that appeared to show a man trying to pet a lion through a fenced enclosure when the animal grabbed his hand. The man appeared to be missing a finger when the lion finally released its grasp.

“The actions displayed in the video by a contractor to Jamaica Zoo, is tragic and do not represent the safety procedures and policies that must be adhered to at all times at Jamaica Zoo,” officials said in a statement released on Sunday.

The zoo did not say when the incident occurred but said they are working to prevent future incidents from occurring.

“It is an unfortunate event that should never have happened, and we the family of Jamaica Zoo are doing everything to assist the gentlemen in moving forward,” the zoo said.

The condition of the man was not immediately known.

“The Management and Staff here at Jamaica Zoo wishes to reassure the public that we pride ourselves on the love, care, and professional treatment our animals receive. Similarly with respect to the professional conduct of all team members,” the zoo said.

