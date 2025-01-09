Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1 million for fire relief efforts

Jamie Lee Curtis, who was among the stars who evacuated due to the Palisades fire, said she and her family are pledging $1 million to start a “fund of support” for those affected by the blazes burning in and around Los Angeles.

The actor announced the pledge on Instagram Thursday. She wrote that she had been in touch with state and city leaders about how the money might be distributed “for the most impact.”

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday night, Curtis held back tears as she described how the fires have affected her community.

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now, literally the entire city of Pacific Palisades is on fire,” she said. “This is literally where I live – everything, the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to, friends, many, many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes."

"It's just a catastrophe," Curtis said.

As deadly wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, many have lost their homes in the blaze, including a growing number of celebrities. Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Adam Brody and more have sadly lost their homes in the tragic fires.

The Oscar winner, who shares two adult daughters with her husband, filmmaker and actor Christopher Guest, has posted several messages on social media about the wildfires. She said their home had been spared amid the surrounding devastation and thanked the first responders and firefighters working on the ground.

“Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything. Help where you can. Thank you to the first responders and firefighters,” she posted on Wednesday.

Several fierce wind-driven fires continue to rage across the Los Angeles area Thursday. They have killed at least six people, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.

The Associated Press contributed.