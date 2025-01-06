January 6 had mostly been just another day on the calendar.

That changed in 2021 when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

As Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s victory, supporters assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the proceedings of what they believed to be a stolen election.

A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office said.

The insurrection led to more than 1,580 defendants having been charged and about 1,270 having been convicted in a sprawling investigation that has resulted in more than 660 prison sentences, according to statistics released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The date has become etched in history for the events that unfolded in 2021, but other notable events in news, sports and entertainment did occur in previous years on January 6.

What other events have happened on January 6?

1412 -- Joan of Arc is believed to have been born, according to History.com. She was born in a small town in northeastern France and, despite living for only 19 years, became a hero in the country for her role in the Hundred Years’ War.

1838 -- The unofficial birth of Morse Code. Samuel Morse’s telegraph system was demonstrated for the first time in New Jersey, using electric impulses to transmit encoded messages over a wire.

1919 -- Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, dies at Sagamore Hill, his estate in Oyster Bay, New York, at the age of 60.

1941 -- "The Four Freedoms" for the world were outlined by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during his State of the Union address: freedom of speech and expression, the freedom of people to worship God in their own way, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

1951 -- In what remains the longest game in NBA history, the Indianapolis Olympians defeated the Rochester Royals 75-73 in six overtimes.

1957 -- Elvis Presley makes his final appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." CBS filmed Presley only from the waist up so as not to show his "suggestive" on-stage gyrations and movements.

1974 -- Daylight saving time begins year-round in the United States as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.

1975 -- The game show "Wheel of Fortune" debuts on NBC-TV. The original host was Chuck Woolery, who remained on the show until 1981 when he was replaced by Pat Sajak.

1985 -- The San Francisco 49ers defeat the Chicago Bears 23-0 in the NFC Championship en route to winning their first Super Bowl two weeks later. The famed "85 Bears" would go on to win the following Super Bowl.

1994 -- Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena. Four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack. Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution but denied any advance knowledge about the assault.

1996 -- The "Blizzard of 1996" begins, dumping over 30 inches of snow in some Northeast areas of the United States. The storm kills 154 people and causes over $1 billion in damages before it ends, according to History.com.

2016 -- Ken Griffey Jr. is elected to the baseball Hall of Fame with the highest voting percentage ever at the time. Griffey is on 437 of 440 votes in his first appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. His 99.3 percentage tops Tom Seaver’s 98.84 in 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this story