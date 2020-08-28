Japan

Japan PM Abe Expresses Intent to Step Down Due to Health, Reports Say

Concerns about Abe’s chronic health issue intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups

In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, answers a question from reporter during a TV interview on the ballot counting of the parliamentary lower house election at the party headquarters in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed intention to step down, citing his declining health, according to Japan's NHK television and other media.

Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said the report could not be immediately confirmed, but that Abe was believed to be meeting top ruling officials at the party headquarters.

Concerns about Abe’s chronic health issue, simmering since earlier this summer, intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups.

U.S. & World

RNC 3 hours ago

Trump Lashes Biden, Defies Pandemic on White House Stage

Hurricane Laura 24 hours ago

Tropical Storm Laura Carves Destructive Path Through Louisiana; 6 Dead

Abe in 2007 abruptly resigned from his first stint in office due to his health.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JapanShinzo Abe
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us