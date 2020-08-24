Jeff Flake

Jeff Flake, Other Ex-GOP Congress Members Endorse Biden Ahead of RNC

More than two-dozen former Republican members of Congress, including ex-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, hours ahead of the Republican National Convention, NBC News reported.

Speaking in a live video on several social media platforms, Flake explained why he plans to vote for Biden and not for President Donald Trump.

"Today, given what we have experienced over the past four years, it's not enough just to register our disapproval of the president," Flake said. "We need to elect someone else in his place — someone who will stop the chaos and reverse the damage."

Among others on the list of Republicans supporting Biden are: former Sens. John Warner of Virginia and Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, and former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Ray LaHood of Illinois, who also served as transportation secretary under former President Barack Obama.

